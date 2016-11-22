A delicious tea time snack recipe - Chai Muffins

Ingredients

225ml/8fl oz unsweetened almond milk

2 Chai teabags

1 tsp ground cinnamon

400g/14oz flour

2½ tsp baking powder

150g/5½oz soft light brown sugar

75g/2½oz natural skin-on almonds, roughly chopped

2 large free-range eggs

150ml/5fl oz sunflower oil

Method

Warm the almond milk with the contents of the 2 teabags (I just rip them open over the pan) and cinnamon – stirring to mix – and leave to cool.

While the milk’s cooling, preheat the oven to 200C/180C Fan/Gas 6 and line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.

In a large bowl, measure out the flour, baking powder, sugar and all but 2 tablespoons of the chopped almonds, and combine well.

When the milk has cooled, add the eggs and oil, then whisk well.

Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients, using a wooden spoon. Don’t be too efficient about this: a slightly lumpy batter makes for lighter muffins. Divide the mixture between the muffin cases (it will fill them well), then sprinkle equally with the remaining almonds and bake for 20–25 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean and the muffins are slightly risen and pleasingly golden-brown on top.

Remove to a wire rack to cool for about 10 minutes before serving.

About 30 minutes preparation time

About 30 mins to 1 hour cooking time

Makes 12 muffins