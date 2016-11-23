Special Advertising Offer

Its almost the holiday season in South Africa and this is the best time of the year to get your business known throughout the country.

As part of Queerlife's initiative to promote local LGBTI owned or managed businesses we offer you an advertising opportunity NOT to be missed.

For the month of December 2016 we offer you a great advertisng package (conditions apply) to let the world know about your product, party, event or business.

Queerlife's Holiday 2016 Special advertising package is as follows:

Unlimited Advertising banner views (Large ad 300x600 pixels) from the 1st of December 2016 to the 31st of December 2016

(Large ad 300x600 pixels) from the 1st of December 2016 to the 31st of December 2016 1 Editorial (Article in our community section) - Permanent (Which means it will live on QL until you say - Done)

(Article in our community section) - Permanent (Which means it will live on QL until you say - Done) Social media exposure of your Editorial via QL's channels and pages on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest and Tumblr.

of your Editorial via QL's channels and pages on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest and Tumblr. ALL for only R250 (A saving of a R1 000 on a standard campaign)

(A saving of a R1 000 on a standard campaign) The opportunity to extend your campaign until the end of January for the same special rate.

What we need from you is an internet ready banner ad (size 300x600px), the address of your website, one high resolution picture of your product/venue/event (for the article) and of course the wording of the article itself.

If you do not have internet ready advertising material ready, our sister company, ORC, have agreed to design and provide you with a creative for your ad campaign on QL for only R100 extra.

If you do not have a website, you can still promote your event or product on QL because your banner ad can click through to your editorial page on QL OR it can click through to your Facebook or Google+ event pages. (You supply us with the link)

Mail your contact details to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or SMS your contact details to 076 998 1153 as soon as possible to get the ball rolling. Space is limited as only 20 offers will be accepted for this Advertising Special.

CONDITIONS