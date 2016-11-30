Win two tickets to MCQP

Queerlife Reporter and MCQP Team

That’s right, the MCQP casting call for all musical stars, troops and back up dancers is out as the stage will be set for the much anticipated annual dress-up sing-a-long and dance-a-long event taking place on 17 December at the ZipZap Circus Dome.

MCQP The Musical pays tribute to the theatrical world of Broadway and the West End and calls for all performers to honour the world’s timeless musical productions from The Phantom of the Opera, to Jersey Boys, Les Mis to Dreamgirls, Chicago to The Lion King, South Pacific to War Horse.

MCQP The Musical will conjure the make believe world of theatre productions, sets, music and performances that will leave great composers spell bound - however the stage is waiting for your musical interpretation.

The options to showcase your great singing and dancing talents are endless with hundreds of produced shows to use as a basis for your costume choices: Hairspray, The Full Monty, Mamma Mia! or Cinderella. Classics such as Billy Elliot, Fiddler on the Roof and Fame should also make for great accolades on the MCQP Musical stage.

MCQP The Musical Director, Ian McMahon suggests: “Whether one chooses new musicals currently showing in New York or London, like Kinky Boots, or classics like Cats, Grease, The Sound of Music or Oklahoma – or any Rodgers and Hammerstein creation, there is without a doubt a character from a musical that will appeal to your personality and wet your tastebuds at ‘MCQP, The Musical’.”

