Cathy and the Trolley Dollies

SA’s most glamorous air hostess, Cathy Specific and her delightful sidekicks take to the skies. in this hilarious and satirical take on the airline industry.

"Men want them and women want to be them!"

"At 35 000ft above sea-level, there’s no telling WHAT can happen …and remember you’re in their hands!"

Show Details:
Date:

DECEMBER 3 – DECEMBER 31 2016 ~ Wednesday to Saturday

Time:
Suggested arrival time is 18H30, Dinner is at 19H00 and the show starts at 20H00.

Cost:
R550

This includes a delicious designer mezze served on a double-tiered lazy susan, a separate hot soup and bread service as well as a mouth watering purple patron-flavoured soft service ice cream for dessert.

Dress Code:
Look Fabulous. No shorts or sandals, or Cathy Specific will swallow you whole - and spit nothing out. OUT!

