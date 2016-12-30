Queerlife Reporter 30 December 2016 Ibiza New Years Eve Party - CREW Bar

Crew Bar Ibiza New Year Party is the way to see 2017 in with a bang, sexy bodies grooving to the beat. 7 bars, Multiple dance Floors, Go Go boys and dancers Bubbly at Midnight,



Including International DJ’s Cambis (Germany) and Moussa (Spain), Groovy Q, Chadd and Karl



Tickets at Crew Bar or Quicket.co.za



DJ Cambis (Germany)



Whoever has experienced Cambis behind the turntables knows that this is the only place for him to be, a massive success on dance floors all over Europe support him with endless energy and they once again bring him to Africa!.



At young age of fourteen, the Teheran-born turntable aspirant comes to Germany which becomes his new home. From 1996 adding London for a period of five years to his second home base, the socialite, everywhere loved and welcomed, hovered from one big event in Ibiza or London to the next it-party in Munich, the decks of MCQP to Cape Town over season, realising quickly his constantly growing addiction to electronic music.



His – at that time – already well known Fashion Store POOL was luckily equipped with an entire basement selling vinyl’s and cds giving Cambis the possibility and space to forge his future sets. Heaven Club – London. Cambis brings the European blend of music to Cape Town once again at Crew!