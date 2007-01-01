There's a new coffee joint in town

Although we are NOT Halaal Registered, in respect of our Muslim community, we purchase from Halaal certified suppliers and we do not stock Pork Produce.
We have successfully hosted a few events, albeit smaller in numbers
CONTINUUM Mission, Vision and Values
Our Mission To set and maintain the highest standard of quality and ethics in everything we do
To provide perfect, delicious coffee products and excellent, reliable services to our customers
To earn the trust of our customers, employees, partners and our community and to contribute to good development and prosperity
To inspire and to connect people
Our Vision To be established and trusted as the perfect coffee business partner
Reinventing the “Coffee Shop model” by introducing a program to showcase and promote local talent.
To be a leader in innovation, service and quality
Franchising our Business Model
To be among the most admired and respected companies in our industry
To be the leader in our markets
To be the first “FULL INCLUSIVE” venue. Disabled, Blind & Deaf Customers will be catered for.
Our Values
Honesty, Integrity, Reliability, Excellence
To be open minded, to listen, to care and to be pro-active
To be innovative and pragmatic