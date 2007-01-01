There's a new coffee joint in town

We have embarked on training sessions for Sign Language and we also ordered our menu to be printed in Braille

Although we are NOT Halaal Registered, in respect of our Muslim community, we purchase from Halaal certified suppliers and we do not stock Pork Produce.

We have successfully hosted a few events, albeit smaller in numbers

CONTINUUM Mission, Vision and Values

Our Mission To set and maintain the highest standard of quality and ethics in everything we do Lovely Atmosphere

To provide perfect, delicious coffee products and excellent, reliable services to our customers

To earn the trust of our customers, employees, partners and our community and to contribute to good development and prosperity

To inspire and to connect people

Our Vision To be established and trusted as the perfect coffee business partner

Reinventing the “Coffee Shop model” by introducing a program to showcase and promote local talent.

To be a leader in innovation, service and quality

Franchising our Business Model

To be among the most admired and respected companies in our industry

To be the leader in our markets

To be the first “FULL INCLUSIVE” venue. Disabled, Blind & Deaf Customers will be catered for.

Our Values

Honesty, Integrity, Reliability, Excellence

To be open minded, to listen, to care and to be pro-active

To be innovative and pragmatic