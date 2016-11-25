Homophobic Bullies Claim Another

Over in Australia homophobic bullying claimed yet another young life after a 13-year-old took his own life after enduring years of physical and emotional bullying because he happened to be gay.

Tyrone Unsworth of Brisbane, took his own life, his mother said, and that he had suffered through two years of homophobic abuse which pushed him “to the edge”.

She told local newspaper, the Courier Mail: “He was a really feminine male, he loved fashion, he loved make-up and the boys always picked on him, calling him gay-boy, f****t, fairy; it was a constant thing from Year 5.”

“I know your pain free now son and they can't pick on you anymore, but this shouldn’t of had to happen,” Amanda wrote online after seeing her son’s lifeless body. “I just wanted him to wake up and come home with me.

“All of this Because of BULLIES thinking they're tough ero’s. now i don't have my SON never will i ever get to see my beautiful boy alive.”

Unsworth had been hospitalised recently after being hit in the jaw with a fence paling.

His mother Amanda said he did not want to go back to school after he recovered.

The 13-year-old’s funeral will take place on 1 December.

His mother asked that people attending the funeral wear bright colours to say goodbye to her “happy-go-lucky” son

Unsworth’s school principal, Jacquita Miller said she was not aware of the bullying, which allegedly took place at the Aspley State High School.

She claimed she was “sympathetic to all” affected by his death.