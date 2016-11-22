A light Baked lamb with herbs and peppers recipe

Ingredients

1 lamb shoulder, boned but with the knuckle left in

bunch of rosemary, oregano, thyme, marjoram

2 bulbs fat garlic

olive oil

sea salt

black peppercorns

2 red peppers, sliced

baby potatoes

carrots

parsnips

more garlic (to taste)

2 lemons

30g/1oz flour

30g/1oz butter

red wine, to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 220C/425F/Gas 7.

Pound all the herbs, garlic and a few drops of olive oil into a mortar until you have a coarse paste, then add salt and peppercorns.

Lay the lamb skin side down. Slash the meat deeply with a sharp knife. Rub the herb paste into the cuts then lay the peppers on top. Roll the lamb up and tie with two or three pieces of cotton string (you don't have to do this). Rub any remaining paste on the outside. Roll into 3 or 4 layers of foil and bake for 1½ hours

After 30 minutes cooking, put the potatoes in. Lay a big sheet of foil down and place the new potatoes, parsnips, carrots, garlic, olive oil, lemon slices and any herbs left. Season well and seal up. Bake with the lamb for 1 hour.

Make the gravy mix the foil bag juices from the lamb with some flour and butter, add a little red wine, then whisk. Serve.

About 30 minutes to an hour preparation time

About 2 hours cooking time

Serves 4-5