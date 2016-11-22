2016 Renault KWID

By Franky Johnson

Renault’s new entry segment contender is the SUV-inspired KWID hatchback available in Expression and upper-level Dynamique variants.

An innovative and affordable vehicle, the new Renault KWID is positioned as the entry-point into Renault’s product line-up. It overturns established entry segment design cues thanks to its robust, stylish exterior plus a modern and welcoming interior equipped with generous cabin space as well as features and fitments normally unattainable in its class.

The KWID offers a modern, intuitive interior which includes technologies that not only meet drivers’ needs but also make driving simpler and safer.

Quality interior appointments ensuring that driver and passengers stay connected include a MediaNav®navigation/multi-media system complete with large 7” (18cm) touchscreen display, radioand Bluetooth® connectivity housed in its piano black centre console with chrome surround (Dynamique only).

This eminently modern newcomer features SUV styling and construction. Its high stance and durable design underscore a sense of security while its longer wheelbase (2 422mm) allows for a spacious comfortable cabin plus more rear leg room.Boot space of 300 litres puts the new Renault KWID on par with an upper segment vehicle.

Both KWID derivatives are powered by a new 999cc Smart Control efficiency (SCe) engine mated to a 5-speed manual gear box. With its distinctive SUV-like design and high ground clearance (at 180mm, more than any of its competitors) KWID offers a high driving position and greater visibility making it ideal for zipping around in urban traffic or cruising down the open highway.

Entry-level KWID is modern, smart and stylish inside and out. It combines the comfort and functional user-friendliness of a city car with a spacious interior and a raft of stowage solutions.

Exterior

The boldly structured front grille design highlights Renault’s trademark diamond-shaped logo while its C-shaped headlights incorporate the brand’s new lighting signature.

KWID’s slightly sculpted sides provide a fluid, dynamic touch, with the rectangular forms of the black cladded and flared wheel arches a further pointer to its SUV breeding while also affording additional protection. While the lower door decor underlines the KWID’s robust character, the steeply-raked, forward-positioned windscreen lends a sense of movement and fluidity to the high waistline which rises slightly at the rear. The large windows ensure good visibility for the driver and play a big part in travelling comfort while the sharp creases on the bonnet give it a muscular look.

At the rear, the lower part of the bumper comes with a black trim - another SUV cue - and the body-coloured tailgate spoiler adds to the car’s dynamic stance.

Interior

The new KWID’s interior carries over the same bold and confidence-inspiring styling as the outside. The horizontal, uncluttered lines of the dashboard convey an impression of width and refinement. The digital instrument cluster and piano black centre fascia which houses the centrally-positioned MediaNAV system creates a contemporary high-quality feel that combines practicality and style (Dynamique only).

Make the most of weekends and enjoy KWID’s smart, trendy interior together with class-leading space that comfortably seats five and complements a host of additional and thoughtful features.

The height adjustable front seats are generously sized offering superior comfort while the electric power steering and one-touch lane change indicator make driving a breeze. Electric front windows add to driver and front passenger convenience while the powerful air-conditioning with heater ensures driving pleasure irrespective of the weather. All controls are easy to reach from both driver and passenger sides. The open storage space facing the front passenger, lower glove box (plus upper glove box in Dynamique variant), driver and passenger in-door storage space with 1-litre bottle holder and rear parcel tray translate to practical and convenient stowage space.

Engine

The compact 1.0- litre 3-cylinder Smart Control efficiency (SCe) engine powering both KWID models has been optimised for power and performance and pushes out peak power of 50kW @ 5 500 rpm and maximum torque of 91Nm @ 4 250 rpm.

Drivers will enjoy its good responsiveness and drivability at low revs and wide torque band across the rpm range. An extremely fuel efficient petrol powered engine, it’s paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and delivers an incredible 4.71 litres/100 km. The fuel tank holds 28 litres.

Pricing

The new KWID Dynamique and Expression derivatives come standard with a 5-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty. Services take place at 15 000km intervals. Optional service plans are available.Renault KWID Expression 1.0-litre SCe R 119 900Renault KWID Dynamique 1.0-litre SCe R 129 900