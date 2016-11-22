Hidden Camping Spots

By J.F. Kloppers

If you haven’t planned your December getaway yet, why not consider a camping spot in South Africa's Fairest Cape?

We’ve got some off-the-beaten track ideas for you...

Tweede Tol

A firm favourite with outdoor-loving families through the decades, Tweede Tol in Limietberg Nature Reserve in the Breede Valley is surrounded by lush fynbos vegetation and a mighty mountain. What makes it so special is its proximity to the Wolwekloof River swimming holes. The campsite itself is also small with only 20 sites, so we suggest booking a few months before the time.

Jamaka Organic Farm

Jamaka is the only certified organic citrus and mango farm in the Cederberg. The beautifully shaded campsites are situated on the banks of the Rondegat River. The natural rock pool and several smaller ones are what draws visitors back.

Tietiesbaai

The little town on the Cape West Coast is home to the last manually controlled lighthouse in SA. Tucked away in the Cape Columbine Nature Reserve, it’s the ideal setting for roughing it with no electricity - the ablution facilities run on solar power.

Palmiet Caravan Park

Palmiet brings out a certain nostalgia, especially for those who have been camping since they were kids. Situated on the outskirts of Kleinmond, it boasts 70 tent stands and 100 caravan spots. The site has direct access to the Palmiet lagoon and the ocean.

Enjo Nature Farm

Offering views of the Paardeberg mountains, Enjo is really off the beaten track in the Biedouw Valley of the Cederberg mountains. They have three campsites with braai facilities, water and electricity points.