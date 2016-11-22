Long Distance Biking In SA

By J.F. Kloppers

South Africa is fast putting itself on the map for lovers of outdoor sports with whole new events and routes planned.

During the next year, the Cross Cape Cycling Route is scheduled to launch and offer a long-distance bike route across the Westen Cape region.

Leading from Plettenberg Bay to Cape Town, the first 160-kilometre part of the route is planned to be ready by March 2017.

For those who want to hike or travel on horseback, a new trail through the Baviaanskloof and Kouga mountain ranges north of Garden Route National Park will be on offer too.

The Baviaans Camino route reaches a height of 1 208 metres.