By J.F. Kloppers

The Stellenbosch Street Soirees are back in full swing until March next year.

The bi-monthly event, which hosted its first pop-up street celebration on Wednesday, will bring together wine farms, restaurants, locals and visitors in Drostdy Street.

“Stellenbosch has a recipe for living that is hard to resist or come by.

“With these street parties, we offer visitors a taste of our way of life through quality wines, delicious bites and live music.

“I cannot imagine a better way to spend a balmy summer's evening, let alone better company to share it with,” said Elmarie Rabe, a project manager at Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Rabe said the festival had grown in leaps and bounds.

“We have been hosting the street festival for close to five years, and what is nice about it is that we have seen support not only from people of Stellenbosch, but from Grabouw and some international visitors.”

The street celebration will be held every fortnight.

Rabe hoped the event would grow this year, attracting even more local and international visitors.

Wines from Delheim Wine Estate, Lanzerac, Muratie, Middelvlei, Louisvale, Asara, Bilton and the Fleur Du Cap Wine Estate will be available for tasting and sales.

The Newton & Co band was among the acts entertaining the crowds.

The next event will be on November 30, and then again on December 14.

** Source: The Cape Argus **