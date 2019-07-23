Six Winter Drag Outings not to be missed

It’s mid-winter on the Most South Westerly tip of Africa, but the Cape of Storms is no deterrent for the most ardent Drag Addict, especially with the line-up of super-Glamorous Drag Superstars appearing in a multiplicity of poses, from Pure Fish to Foul – Mouthed. (Did someone say Bianca del Rio?) Cape Town is undoubtedly the epicentre of Drag Culture with a dazzling array of performances to melt away any winter blues. Here are six Drag experiences not to be missed this winter.

ABFAB DRAG

The third annual edition of the Absolutely Fabulous Drag Show featuring five fab favourite drag divas on the Cape Town club and cabaret circuit will grace the Artscape for a single performance on Saturday 27th July. These women who are really men in high heels, dresses, eyelashes and wigs will be kick starting the Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival. ABFAB stars the ever–inventive Manila von Teez, the comic genius of Vida Fantabisher, and the three divas who make up the mother City’s most popular girl group 3D: Kat Gilardi, Angel Lalamore and Jayde Kay Johnson. The art of lip sync doesn’t get any better. The cast delve into their own experiences and acceptance they have battled to win, whilst celebrating their chosen art form. Soli Philander comperes the evening, bringing a witty twist to the evening’s line-up. The dancers of Jazzart Company add an additional pizazz and flamboyance.

Saturday 27th July at Artscape. Tickets R150 from Computicket or Artscape Dial-A-Seat on 021 421 7695.

DIVAS ONE NIGHT ONLY

Miss Gay Western Cape 2010 Kat Gilardi came up with the idea of Divas One Night Only as a good way to raise money for her charity drive. The idea was to get a variety of drag artistes, many of whom only ever performed in a club setting, on to a professional stage in a properly produced show with great lights, sound and sets. Also, it propelled Kat from Pageantry to Performance, and she has since become one third of the famous drag trio, 3D. From small beginnings in 2011, this annual collective of queens has grown to be one of the major events on the drag calendar.

The 9th outing of Divas One Night Only will showcase the talents of Kat herself as well as her 3D partners in crime Jade Jay Johnson and Angel Lalamore along with Manila von Teez, Laylah Raja Novacek, Vida Fantabisher, Anushka Parker, Maxine Wild, Kitty La Renza, Emogen Moore, Gabriella Sofia Garcia and Wendy la Rosa. Betty Bangles from Johannesburg will be making a special performance. Kat says: “We are definitely bringing more Broadway and Hollywood musical numbers to the show as they are crowd pleasers, especially if it’s a comedy piece.”

Divas One Night Only will be performed on one night only on Saturday 3rd August 2019 at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone. Tickets R160 from Computicket, and include access to the after parties.

BIANCA DEL RIO in IT’S JESTER JOKE

Following her sell-out South African dates last year – Season 6 Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Bianca Del Rio is back with her brand new show, It’s Jester Joke. Not for the faint-hearted or the politically correct, insults roll off the Queen of Mean’s acid tongue with equal opportunity. Nobody escapes unscathed and it’s hilarious, sometimes uncomfortably so. As was the case in last year’s tour, the self-proclaimed Clown in a Gown tells it like it is. From politics and travel, to family and social media, her life is an outrageous circus, and she doesn’t give a shit! And neither would you if you were Drag Superstar of the World.

Friday, 09 August 2019 08:00pm. CTICC Auditorium, Cape Town.

Saturday, 10 August 2019 08:00pm. Teatro at Montecasino, Johannesburg

Tickets R300 to R500 from Computicket. Meet and Greet Tickets are sold out for both performances.

NON- SPECIFIC

Cape Town’s thrilling threesome having been packing in the crowds at Purple Palace since April in a truly electrifying and moving show. Here are the Trolley Dollies as you have never seen them before: backstage, defrocked, de-wigged, de-heeled, sore feet and aching backs, singing and dancing their way through their lives, loves and losses. The three larger-than-life ladies, Cathy Specific, Molly and Holly perform a musical about the hopes, dreams, fears, maladies, melodramas, trauma’s, tantrums and tiaras with glamorous poise, a few tears and lots of laughter. Non–Specific is a very clever and highly entertaining show in a beautiful traditional drag cabaret setting.

Gate 69, 87 Bree St, Cape Town

Book at https://gate69.co.za/

Now on until 28 September 2019

KINKY BOOTS

The brand new, original production of this huge-hearted, smash-hit musical is currently running at the Fugard Theatre in District 6. Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots was first brought to life on the big screen in 2005 before being transformed into a hit musical, winning six Tony and three Olivier Awards. The score has been supplied by the wonderful Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein, best known for his performances in the film Torch Song Trilogy, and the stage adaptation of Hairspray wrote the script. Kinky Boots has had sold out houses on Broadway and in the West End since 2013. This South Africa production is joy to behold.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father’s failing shoe factory. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds salvation in the form of Lola, a fabulous drag entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair discover that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible. Darren Craig stars as Charlie Price and Earl Gregory steps into Lola’s thigh-high shiny red kinky boots. Once again, Drag saves the day!

Fugard Theatre, Calendon St, District Six

Tuesday to Friday 8pm. Saturday 3 & 8pm. Sunday 3pm. Tickets R220 – R470 available at https://www.thefugard.com/

Booking until end of October

Kinky Boots

I’M GAGGING…

The original Comedy Queen Lilly Slaptsilli, the one half of legendary drag duo Mince has fulfilled her life-long dream of doing stand-up. Yes Lilly has been causing mayhem since December and she’s still gagging eight months on serving up an hour of ass slapping comedy banter where anything can happen. Expect jokes about Travelling in Drag, Dating Apps and Hungry Bottoms. The show is absolutely hilarious and Lilly is the MILF with legs for days who gets away with murder. Performing every Wednesday from 9th December at the intimate Craft Burger Bar, Heritage Square, 63 Buitengracht St, R100.00. Bookings via e-mail only info@craftburgerbar.co.za